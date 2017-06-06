Actress, Patience Ozokwor Moves with Security Guard in Jos Market

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, is currently in Jos, for a movie shoot and trust me, despite her wicked roles in movies, she still has large fan base.

The actress was nearly mobbed while stepping out at one the state market but was guarded by the security operatives provided for her.

Well, producers seems to be changing her roles gradually towards acting a good role but the truth is she is still that loving and caring mother, grandmother and preacher of the gospel of God.