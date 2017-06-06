COSON Holds its First Licensing Consultancy Meeting

The CopyRight Society of Nigeria (COSON) is leaving no stone unturned as they are ensuring that they put necessary measures in place at safe guarding the intellectual works of its registered musicians in the country.

The body has over time felt bad at the rate at which the sweats of its registered members have been tampered with without them reaping the dividend of their works even till death.

Just few weeks after the unveiling of its permanent building in Lagos, the body has held its first important licensing consultancy meeting helping finding ways by which they can position the organization to international standard and have young artistes believe in them.

The meeting had top members of COSON in almost the whole state of the federation Chairman, Chief Tony Okoroji listens attentively at the various points raised.