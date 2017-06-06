K1 De Ultimate Visits his Family in Chicago (photos)

It is not all about work all the time as the body sometimes needs good rest for it to function well and bonding with family goes a long way in helping the body which is what Fuji singer, K1 De Ultimate is doing.

The singer has been very busy of recent that music has kept him away from his family and to ensure his kids enjoy him as a father, he decided to spend time with the in the US.

As usual, his kids were happy to see him come home after a long while as they were all over him in his Chicago home. “Finally at home with my wife and children in chi town.”