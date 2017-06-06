Breaking News: Ghanaian Actress, Beverly Afaglo Baah Loses Grandma at Age 121

Popular Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Beverly Afaglo Baah, has lost her grandma in the early hours of today June 6th, 2017, at age 121.

Just few weeks ago, the actress had gone to spend sometime with her as she was even praising how strong she was even at such a age but never knew she will soon depart the world.

It is indeed a life well spent as her kind heart and good legacies will always speak for even as she departs this sinful world.

According to the actress, “Grandma passed on this morning. Didn't know the last time was really gonna be the last time. She died at Age 121 years ..... May her soul RIP.”

May God give the family the heart to bear their lose and may her gentle soul rest in Peace.