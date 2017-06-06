Raskimono is the Most Gentle Rasta I Know…Wife Reveals

There are legends and veteran Reggae singer, Raskimono, is one that has been able to make a strong mark in the industry.

He has not retired from music as he seats back to mentor young ones that walk up to him and also goes to the studio to record some singles especially about the situation of the country.

Several weeks back the singer turned a year older and all that could give him happiness his God’s mercies upon his life and his lovely family.

Since his kids are not staying with him, his wife Mena Okedi, has been one loving wife that has stood by him all through the years and their love has continued to wax stronger.

Celebrating her hubby, Mena wrote, “Oba Dada, the most gentle and kind Rasta man I know, my ride or die Gee, you've been a great pillar and strength to me,U will never sink, long life in good health I pray, you will experience unimaginable favor and blessings.”