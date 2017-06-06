If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

6 June 2017

Singer, Cynthia Morgan Says Dammy Krane Needs Bible in Cell

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Singer, Dammy Krane, is not having it rosy back home here in Nigeria, as everyone who knows him well have aired their opinion concerning recent ugly actions.

It will be recalled that some days back, the singer was arrested in the US on allegations of theft and fraud as his case has been charged to court.

Well, has many people that have aired their opinion on the case, singer, Cynthia Morgan, has not been left out as she says the singer needs Bible at this trying times to get through his ordeal.

“The deep ones know this is your redeem prize...Someone get him a bible in there....

#Dammyreconnects ,” she wrote.


He whose house is on fire, can not join the rat hunters in the burning bush
By: kasamuyie

