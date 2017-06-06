If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Music News | 6 June 2017 11:20 CET

Singer, Duncan Mighty Gifts Wife Expensive Brand New Car (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Port Harcourt base singer and ambassador, Duncan Mighty, is one man that every responsible lady will always wish to have for a hubby but sad that he belongs to another lady lol.

The singer has been making both his family and people around him so happy that he continues to progress through the various positive prayers shared with him.

His kindness cannot just be counted because God has really blessed him to bless others and his various business empires have been doing well including his construction company and record label what more can he ask of God than long life.

Duncan Mighty decided to surprise his lovely wife, Vivien, recently when he got her a brand new Red Saloon car as he explained that his woman has huge love for red colours so he decide to gift her such expensive and lovely ride.

“God bless you WIFEY, words can't express the joy in my heart, u have always loved red and here is it for u baby...... I LOVE U...... #mywifemyeverything #bestdad #proudfather #duncanmighty #celebrityengineer #yungwealthrecords ,” he shared.


Do not imposes judgement on any man for every man will be judge according to his deeds
By: Ogunniyi adebayo a.k

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists