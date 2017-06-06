Singer, Duncan Mighty Gifts Wife Expensive Brand New Car (photos)

Port Harcourt base singer and ambassador, Duncan Mighty, is one man that every responsible lady will always wish to have for a hubby but sad that he belongs to another lady lol.

The singer has been making both his family and people around him so happy that he continues to progress through the various positive prayers shared with him.

His kindness cannot just be counted because God has really blessed him to bless others and his various business empires have been doing well including his construction company and record label what more can he ask of God than long life.

Duncan Mighty decided to surprise his lovely wife, Vivien, recently when he got her a brand new Red Saloon car as he explained that his woman has huge love for red colours so he decide to gift her such expensive and lovely ride.

“God bless you WIFEY, words can't express the joy in my heart, u have always loved red and here is it for u baby...... I LOVE U...... #mywifemyeverything #bestdad #proudfather #duncanmighty #celebrityengineer #yungwealthrecords ,” he shared.