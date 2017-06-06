If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Spirit of Naija | 6 June 2017

Actress, Ifeoma Okeke Donates Materials to Beggars

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Plus size Nollywood actress, Ifeoma Okeke, has been living her dream life and to the glory of God she has not lacked because she is blessed with the heart of giving.

The actress recently turned a year older and rather than spend the little she has in her account, she decided to have some friends around her to go celebrate with those on the streets without a home.

Those who stepped out with her all the way at Ebute Meta, were actress, Gloria Mba, Ijeoma Imoh, Mena Okedi (Raskimono’s wife), Victoria Adeolu (Funsho Adeolu’s wife) and others.


