I’m not Ready to Accept Proposal from Any Man at ‘Owo Nairabet’ Premiere…Actress, Lizzy Anjorin Warns

Wow, some men can be very bold and for this man that sent such expensive gifts to Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, he deserves applause.

Lizzy has been very busy making plans for the premiere of her much talked about movie ‘Owo Nairabet,’ when she got a parcel delivered at her home.

Well, opening it to see the gifts they were inside which were lovely Gucci bag, Sneakers, Belt, she was happy but surprised at the kind of love she got but was left laughing when she saw the letter inside.

A dye hard fan that sent the gift told her to be ready to accept the diamond ring that will be coming on the day she will be premiering her movie as he is ready to spend the rest of his life with her.

Sharing the good news, the actress wrote, “An anonymous sent this and I decided to take it online because I think it’s the best way to communicate with the person. So if you know you are the one behind these gifts, please reveal yourself, I beg you in the name of the Almighty God. Thank you so much for the gifts, I really appreciate. May Allah bless you abundantly above all that you asked of Him according to His riches in glory. Amen‎

“Please note, don't come on 7-7-17 to propose to me with diamond ring, but come there to support me and my event. Bcos i don't know maybe you are Anthony Joshua or Mayweather, so I don't want the situation whereby I will say NO to your proposal and you will turn me to punching bag.... Fams, you all know that am small in stature, so i don’t want to be carried out of my event like John Cena carrying Big Show and Edge. I have the exact bag and sneakers at home ooooo so you can comma carry your bag if it will bring me problems. My love,‎ my life and my heart worth more than this, but I appreciate it. So if you truly love me and you want to marry me then you should know what I want in BANANA.”