Nigerian Celebs Humble yourselves Like Moji Olaiya…Actor, Kunle Adegbite Warns

The sudden death of popular Yoruba actress, Moji Olaiya, has left many fans and colleagues in the industry dumb founded that as her burial date draws close, tears continues to drop.

There have been some negative talks since the arrangement of burial started but the committee in-charge have not given up as all hands is on deck to ensure she gets a befitting burial.

As the plans continue, fellow actor, Kunle Adegbite, has come out to warn his colleagues to be very careful of how they treat others and how they position themselves because it will speak for them later.

He warned that humility is key to living a successful life and that is what has made people rally around Moji’s family because she lived a good and humble life.

In his words, “Hmmmmm Moji's death should be a lesson to us....most especially we celebrities ,humility does not take penny from our Bank account, so let's stop forming to ourselves, all the wealth, stardom and the good looking ikan Loma je gbogbo e. Moji was just too humble, that is why people are still saying good things about her. Abike Moji olaiya sun re o, we love u but God loves u most.”