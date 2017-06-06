‘Alakada Reloaded Makes 50 million in One week, I am Super Grateful’- Toyin Abraham

After her movie Alakada Reloaded, grossed 50 million in a week, popular actress and producer, Toyin Abraham said she is super grateful for the box office success of the comedy movie.

Alakada Reloaded became one of the top grossing movies in 2017 after grossing 25 million naira in its first 3 days.

Speaking on the success of the movie, the Edo born actress said ‘I am very happy, God has been so good to me and my fans have been so wonderful. I am extremely happy. We worked really hard on this movie, and I’m glad the hard work is paying off. I was expecting something like this but not this big. 25 million naira in three days is huge’

‘We have made 50 million naira now and it has only been a week since the movie was released to the cinemas. The rate at which we are selling out is mind blowing, even in non-Yoruba speaking state. I have been visiting different cinemas, along with other casts members and many other celebrities and people in large numbers have been storming the cinema to see the movie. It’s honestly humbling and I feel so loved and accepted. I am super grateful for this success and for the kind of fans I have. I just want this to continue as long as the movie remains in cinema’

Alakada Reloaded which is still showing in all cinemas parades a star-studded cast both from the English and Yoruba film sector, was well as a host of Nigerian comedians and musical artistes. They include Ali Baba, Odunlade Adekola, Kehinde Bankole, Woli Arole, Nedu OAP, Helen Paul, Lilian Esoro, Annie Idibia, Bidemi Kosoko, Liz Da Silva, Lala Akindoju, Mr Latin, Iyabo Ojo, Gabriel Afolayan and Toyin Abraham herself.