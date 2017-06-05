Actors Hold Candle Light for Late Prince James Uche

Nollywood actor, Prince James Uche may have been forgotten so soon by many but for some of his colleagues that stood by him, he still holds a strong part in their hearts.

Uche, who has been battling kidney disease, passed away on Wednesday, 8th March, 2017, leaving behind his children who dropped out of school to take care of him.

According to the secretary of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Jude Orhorha, today, June, 5th 2017, will be his tribute and candle light procession which will be held at Ojez by 4pm, as guest are expected to dress in White outfit.