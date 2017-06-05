SSMC Limited Set to Give out Brand New Car to New Nollywood Talent

SSMC Limited, a movie production/talent ma5nagement company specializing in the production of feature length films and actors' management, has today announced that they are organizing a talent hunt titled "Actors Unleashed", with the hope of finding the next male and female actors to take Nollywood by storm.

After a careful and insightful review of Nollywood in its current state; and in comparison to its counterpart Hollywood, SSMC arrived at the conclusion that Nollywood should center its attention on culture based films and also raise professionals to succeed its veterans. This is why we are embarking on this search.

Spanning about 10yrs plus experience in this business, ‘Actors Unleashed’ promises to be action filled and entertainment packed from start to finish. To achieve this feat and keep the audience glued, a team of great minds and creatives have developed contents that are not cliche to talent shows.

“We would commence the sales of application forms on 12th June, 2017. The forms will be available on some platforms. Interested contestants should visit our website to see the dates of auditions and how to apply. Auditions will be held in 6 states nationwide. Dates and Venues to be announced soon. Contestants who are selected by our experienced and very knowledgeable judges will be camped in a house for two weeks. There would be no resident judges, however there'd be coaches/trainers to talk to them from time to time. The show will air on both terrestrial and cable tv, so everyone can watch and vote their favourite contestants. Tickets will be on sale for the grand finale later in the year where we would announce the winners of the show (male & female) and also present them with car gifts, endorsements and other things.”