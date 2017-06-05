Nollywood Producer, Emem Isong celebrates Eldest Son

Prolific Nollywood producer, Emem Isong, is elated that her eldest son, is a year older. Being a busy lady, she has been able to create time for her family and the bond is stronger by the day.

She shared some photos showing happy his family is and her twins wishing their big brother a happy birthday.

Emem’s son turns 10 today and it can only be God as she has gone through a lot in ensuring that she single handedly took care of him after split with the father many years back.