Actor, Frank Artus Gushes About 14 Year old Daughter

Liberian born Ghanaian actor, Frank Artus, is one proud father who will always look at his family and be proud of how God has given him the strength to cater for them.

The actor unknown to many is married and blessed with kids and fortunately for him, his eldest daughter has just turned 14.

Frank who proudly shared her photo stated that gushed at the way she is grown fast and noted that even at his young age, he can still be called a grand dad.

“My daughter is a bundle of love...Hmmm, She's only 14 growing so fast...i’am still young to be called GRAND FATHER. Hahhaha,” he shared.