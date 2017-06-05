If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Foreign | 5 June 2017 12:20 CET

Actor, Frank Artus Gushes About 14 Year old Daughter

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Liberian born Ghanaian actor, Frank Artus, is one proud father who will always look at his family and be proud of how God has given him the strength to cater for them.

The actor unknown to many is married and blessed with kids and fortunately for him, his eldest daughter has just turned 14.

Frank who proudly shared her photo stated that gushed at the way she is grown fast and noted that even at his young age, he can still be called a grand dad.

“My daughter is a bundle of love...Hmmm, She's only 14 growing so fast...i’am still young to be called GRAND FATHER. Hahhaha,” he shared.


Leadership is not about your position, is about the life you have influence.
By: Friday onyebuchi

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists