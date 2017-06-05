OAP, Toke Makinwa Acquires Dream Car, Pays for Student GCE Form

OAP, Toke Makinwa, has finally gotten her dream car, a Range Rover Sport and its all thanks to hard work and sales of her book, ‘On Becoming.’

Since parting ways with her hubby, Maje Ayida, Toke has been everywhere speaking through her book which has sold millions of copy since its release.

“I'm learning to breathe again, learning to let go and completely let God with everything (not some but all), I'm learning to appreciate my journey, learning to accept God's blessings without feeling guilty, undeserving or scared of what may come next. I'm learning to trust again, learning to take better care of myself, (I bought myself the car of my dreams and I make no apologies for it) "Thank you Jesus". I'm learning to not be so hard on me even when I fall. I'm learning about life each day, learning to see beauty in everyone and every situation. I am human, I am learning, I am becoming,” she wrote.

In the spirit of the happiness, Toke also transferred the sum of N15 thousand to one of her fan who had come begging her money to purchase GCE form.