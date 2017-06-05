Actress, omoni Oboli Launches own clothing Line

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, is really doing well for herself and in her usual manner, she has been silently cooking things for herself which she has just unveiled.

The actress has been saddened by the sudden demise and departure of her father to mother earth but she has not allowed that to bother her as she has just unveiled her clothing line.

The actress, who has remained young each year was proud to unveil her clothing line to the public recently and she owes her success to God who has brought her this far.

With her new business, her schedule will be tight now as she joggles between movie production, family and clothing line for new designs.

Congrats to her and many more successes to her and her family.