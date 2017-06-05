Don’t Judge Dammy Krane Base on his Single Mistake…OAP, Daddy Freeze Speaks

Popular Nigerian on-air-personality, Daddy Freeze, has waded into the fraud case of singer, Dammy Krane, who was recently arrested in the US over fraud allegations.

Daddy Freeze pointed out that Dammy Krane is a very respectful dude but begged that because of his latest mistake much anger should not be vented on him.

He pointed out that entertainers are faced with lots of pressures as they are born into a nation where money if the root of everything.

In his words, “This gentleman is a good person. One of the most respectful young people I know. One mistake doesn't define him. The pressure on entertainers, especially the young ones is unimaginably enormous. Born into a nation where money is king doesn't help either.

“Young people, please don't bow to societal pressure to conform, be yourself, money is not the only currency you can spend. Understand the language of your talent and speak it well and your success will be televised.”