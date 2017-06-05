Actor, Rotimi Salami is now Jack of all Trade ‘JOAT’

The Nigerian movie industry of recent has witnessed lots of high quality movies being chunked out and these has helped revived the cinema industry in Nigeria as families now spend time watching movies.

Lots of hard work has been done and the producers behind the cameras are not relenting in dishing out more contents and the likes of Nollywood actor, Rotimi Salami, Clare Ezeakacha among others are not sleeping.

Rotimi, who has been moving from one movie location to the other, is on another set of a web series ‘JOAT (Jack of all trade)’ which is produced by Clare Ezeakacha, Emmanuel Odihiri was head of cinematography and it was directed by Seun Afolabi.

According to Clare, ‘JOAT (Jack of all trade)’ is a symbolic story of an average young man who struggles for daily survival in different professions.