Music News | 5 June 2017 10:45 CET

So Police now Allow Phones in Cell…Singer, CDQ Shades Dammy Krane

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nigerian singer, CDQ, rarely meddle in other people’s issue but sometimes situations changes just in this case as he wondered how criminals are allowed with mobile phones in cell.

The singer was speaking in reference to Dammy Krane’s arrest in the US over allegations of theft and fraud which later saw him tweeting about his situation.

CDQ stated that it has gotten to a point in the country where many do not know what to believe anymore as everyone just want to trend all in the name of being celebrity.

Naija, person no even know wetin to believe again for this Country. All men just want trend I never knew dey allow phone in Cell nowadays to tweet.


