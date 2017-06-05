Comedian, Basketmouth Shares New Family Portrait

These days, fans have begun seeing some of their favourite entertainers trying to spend more time with their families and less on work.

Overtime, there have been high rate of marital challenges in many homes and part of the reasons is the fact that some parents rarely have time for their kids as they spend more time on work.

For comedian Basketmouth, aside just travelling everywhere making all the money, his family happens to be his number one priority which is why at every given opportunity, he ensures he goes outing with them to create that needed and strong family bond.

Showing how much he cares and loves his family, the comedian shared a lovely family portrait of his dynasty which God has helped to build and still counting.