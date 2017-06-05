If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Commics News | 5 June 2017 10:14 CET

Comedian, Basketmouth Shares New Family Portrait

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

These days, fans have begun seeing some of their favourite entertainers trying to spend more time with their families and less on work.

Overtime, there have been high rate of marital challenges in many homes and part of the reasons is the fact that some parents rarely have time for their kids as they spend more time on work.

For comedian Basketmouth, aside just travelling everywhere making all the money, his family happens to be his number one priority which is why at every given opportunity, he ensures he goes outing with them to create that needed and strong family bond.

Showing how much he cares and loves his family, the comedian shared a lovely family portrait of his dynasty which God has helped to build and still counting.


Before we talk about the "NO", we better talk about the "YES".
By: akoaso.HH-Germany

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists