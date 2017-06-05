Actress, Ufedo Sunshine Undergoes Surgery in US Hospital

Since the medical system in Nigeria seems to be weak that even the country’s leaders fly abroad for medical help then it has become a routine for celebrities to do same to stay alive.

Even the private hospitals are not helping matters with the high price they place on their clients and now lots of Nigerians have began running abroad for medical help like Nollywood actress, Ufedo Sunshine.

The Kogi state born actress had gotten her fans worried as they had to pray for her seeing a brave picture of her about undergoing a surgery in a US hospital.

Ufedo was all smiles as she posed for the camera held by her dad while the doctors prepare the theatre ahead of the surgery but she did not disclose what the health issue was.

In her words, "Daddy said smile when you are afraid and you will be fine... Undergoing surgery in a bit. Pray for me"