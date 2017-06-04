Singer, Wizkid Looks Clean, gets New Hair cut

Nigerian singer, Wizkid might be doing well for himself but some of his fans have not really enjoyed his personality and that has to do with the tattoos on his body and the type of hair he was going with.

Nonetheless, the admiration for hard work has not stopped him from making money and balling hard the way he wants but sometimes he just wants to have a feel of what entertainers gain with some way of life.

He may have noticed that not everyone liked the style of hair he was having and so he has decided to change his looks as he got a nice cut which shows the real Wizkid he has been known for.

The singer was looking all calm and cool feeling his new looks which is now a sign of relief for his fans who felt he was really losing it.