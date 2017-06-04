If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Art & Culture | 4 June 2017 16:58 CET

Ooni of Ife Endorses Actress, Lizzy Anjorin’s Movie ‘Owo Nairabet’

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, is one small girl with a big heart as she is already breaking boundaries just to ensure her movie cuts across the country.

Just few days to the premiere of her much talked about movie, ‘Owo Nairabet,’ the actress decided to travel all the way to Ife just to get the Ooni’s endorsement of the movie.

Trust me, her journey was worth it as she got the approval and endorsement of the Ooni along with his blessings for the day.

The premiere of the movie will be coming up on the 7th of June, 2017, at Ruby Gardens Event Centre, Lekki 4th Roundabout, Lagos.


