Dammy Krane Arrested For Credit Card Fraud In Us

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, (THEWILL) – Popular singer, Oyindamola Emmanuel also known as Dammy Krane, has been reportedly arrested in Miami, United States for alleged grand theft and credit card fraud.

Reports said the singer who is currently based in the US, was arrested last Friday.

JailBase, a website containing a database of arrested persons, revealed that Krane was also booked for armed conspiracy, forgery, and intent to defraud alongside a certain Ilochukwu Chukwuebuka Gabriel.

He is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade as his bail has been set at $5,000.

The singer took to his Twitter account to react to the report, which gained a buzz on the social media, shortly after it broke. He neither denied nor confirmed the allegations but promised to share the true details in a new song.

“In weird situations like this, you go start to see, who is with you and who isn't. No fake love,” he said via tweeter.

“See ehn… Understanding is a three-edged sword. Your side, my side and the truth. Make dem talk.

“This one, that one, rumour. One time for my fans, new material coming, I go talk everything. God got us, help 1me say amin o.”

Meanwhile, TapJets, a private jet charter company, has revealed that Krane was arrested for booking its plane with stolen credit card details.

TapJets works in similar fashion to the Uber taxi service as customers can hire a jet in less than 30 seconds without a pre-existing membership or paperwork being required.

The North Dakota-based company has vowed to prosecute the Nigerian singer to the “fullest extent” of the law.

“Yesterday @dammykraneofficial booked @TapJets flight using stolen credit card numbers. Our policy is to prosecute to the fullest extent,” the company wrote on its Instagram page.