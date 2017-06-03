Hurray, Actress, Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel Just got Engaged

Nollywood actress, Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel better known as Nurse Titi, since turning a year older has been sleeping with smiles on her bed over the best gift she was given on her day.

The actress had made a table for about 12 guests but never knew she was going to get crowd with a big surprise coming her way.

While welcoming friends who came around to celebrate with her, she never knew that the man whom God had kept for her was planning something that will never fade away and that was an engagement ring.

Naomi was left speechless filled with tears of joy when her man went on his knees to propose to her which she whole heartedly accepted to be his missing rib.