Insult my use of English, What has your profit Thee…Actress, Lizzy Anjorin Blast

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin is really boiling hard with the way people take her typo error into a topic of discuss when there are other important issues to deal with.

Recently speaking about some words she uses on social media, she explained that there are some words she uses because of her dog as the doctor told her to use singles words to communicate since the animal is not human.

Venting her anger, she wrote, “Fear makes some superstar die naturally even when they were still alive. Fear kills a lot of Nigerian in a mysterious way (hanging, hypertension, stroke, cancer ) etc. Fear of WHAT WILL DEY SAY? I Lizzy Anjorin, I'm fearless, I don't send anybody and I don't give a fuck about what others think of me. ‎Tell me what you've achieve with your grammar? As old as you are, you don't know that dog do menstruate (heat cycle) and you are there condemning "STOP JEALOUS" for pet.‎

“I spent so much money on ADVERTS you guys said it's local, yesterday I wrote "choosed and hiding" instead of "chose and hidden" you guys are crying over it. Did you bother to ask yourself maybe it's a typo error, mistakes, intentionally or bait? No abi?? Den you guys start showing d whole world how useless u are, bcos dey failed to give you good upbringing, so you started showing dem how retarded ur miserable life is. after u've finished d 10meg dey dash you, you slide into my dm or other celebrities dm to beg for money.

“The only 3 things that tickle your empty brain is love affairs, lavish spender and horrific stories den you will start saying "Awwww Awwww Awwww" like an ambulance. Until I finish my PREMIERE on 7-7 -17, I go dey carry my grammar hammer una head. I know ya weak point haters, what you hate seeing is progress and good news but I will never have bad news.”