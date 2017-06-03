Actress, Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel Host friends to Birthday Treat (Photos)

Pretty Nollywood actress, Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel better known as Nurse Titi, recently turned a year older and decided to flaunt her banging body to her fans.

The actress did not just want her day to go just like that without being noticed so she invited couple of friends to come celebrate with her.

She chose not to splash money at the club like some will do but the little she was able to do shows how happy she is to God for bringing her this far and still counting.

She served her fans with some breath taking photos of how clean and good her skin is despite growing every year and hard work that comes with her career.