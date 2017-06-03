Seun Egbegbe’s Lover Gushes About her Baby

If there is anything that brings so much joy to lover of popular movie promoter, Seun Egbegbe, Oyenike Yusuf, then it will be her little baby girl.

Better known as NIkky Berry, she welcomed her bundle of joy some weeks back and she has since christened the baby while still awaiting a miracle for her lover to return home.

Since friends deserted Seun, Nikky has been moving from pillar to pole trying to see those she can contact to ensure the bail of her lover.

She has been able to win Seun’s heart as she has been the only one along with his family that have been going to check on him at the prison along with food to ensure a stable health condition.