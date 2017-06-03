Singer, Dammy Krane Arrested in US

Viral reports has it that former Hypertek signee, Dammy Krane, has not been having it rosy in his career especially since leaving the record label owned by singer, 2Baba.

Dammy has since moved on to push his musical career himself but he seemed not to have gotten his bearing on how to go about it and he may have gotten himself into trouble.

Emerging reports have it that the singer has been arrested in the US based on allegation of theft and forgery.

He was said to have been arrested in US city of Miami, Florida for Grand theft, credit card fraud and identity theft.