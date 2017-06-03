I Lost My Pride Trying to be a Wife…Actress, Ifeoma Okeke

Curvy Nollywood actress, Ifeoma Okeke, recently celebrated her foundation know as PURPLE CAMPAIGN, which she started after what she went through in her relationship.

The actress explained that she has been going around supporting orphanages and Down syndrome kids and while thinking of what to come up with, her failed 3year old relationship came to mind.

Being shy of peaking out to enlighten others about domestic violence, the actress was strong enough to create the campaign which she used in telling her stories and helping others with similar issues.

In her words, “When you know you about to celebrate another year. Birthday loading... Around this period 2010, @joymakinde was working with me then, I was confused where to go celebrate my birthday, who to celebrate it with because years before then I have done a lot of orphanages & Down syndrome kids but that year (2010) I wanted something different. @joymakinde came up with different ideas but at the moment an idea came to my brain. I remembered how much I was battered just because I wanted to be someone's wife, I remembered that I lost my pride , I started feeling inferior of myself, 3years in a relationship that all I got was beautiful face like my dp, scares in my body. I was so shy to tell people the truth but on that day, PURPLE CAMPAIGN was born. I never looked back, I choose to say NO TO VIOLENCE & YES TO ROYALTY....Happy 7th birthday PURPLE CAMPAIGN.”