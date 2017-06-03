Actress, Uche Jombo Shares Quick Selfie with Obasanjo

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo, has been spotted with former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, as they boarded the same flight to their destination.

The actress who decided to celebrate the former president just the way she is also being celebrated, asked for a photo session with him which he agreed.

Obasanjo since leaving office some years back has been closer to the citizens he once ruled and has been enjoying the better part of his life without large security guards and the likes.