If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

AMEBO | 3 June 2017 08:06 CET

Malaysian Based Lover of Actress, Ruth Eze gifts her Brand New G-Wagon

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Delectable movie star, Ruth Eze, is one of the lucky actresses in Nigeria when it comes to love matters.

After losing her four-year-old relationship following the viral story of how Genevieve Nnaji makes her wet, Ms Eze found love again and has also been gifted a brand new G-Wagon jeep by her new lover.

Eze, who is basking in the euphoria, has been sharing the photos on her social media handle, while her friends and colleagues keep flooding her timeline with congratulatory messages.

It was also gathered that Ruth and her mystery lover are hoping to walk down the aisle soon.


Music energizes and refreshes human minds. Those who do not like music are real cruels.
By: Salah Uddin Shoaib C

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists