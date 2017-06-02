Moji Olaiya’s Family wants to see her Face Before she is Buried…Yomi fabiyi Speaks

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi and the bury committee of late Moji Olaiya, have been under fire after it revealed they will be selling shirts as tributes to the late actress who will be buried on the 7th of June.

Fans had reacted to the sales of shirts which to them was wrong but actor, Yomi had to come clear the air that the money realized will be given to the deceased family and aged mother.

"The remain of the Late Moji Olaiya and her daughter will arrive Nigeria from Canada on Tuesday 6th June, 2017 (We will not like to go into details of the flight itinerary because of the baby involved, only the family and few friends will recieve them. Please bear with us). DAY 1: Tues 6th June, 2017, 4pm Memorial Service & Artiste Night to follow on same Tuesday at BLUEROOF, LTV 8, LATEEF JAKANDE, AGIDINGBI, IKEJA • PLS, ALL GUESTS ARE ENJOINED TO BE ON BLACK BUT CORPORATE OUTFIT. DAY 2: Wed 7th June, 2017, 10am- She will be buried at Ebony Vault at Ikoyi Cemetery, Lagos. Brief lying in state will preceed the burial. T-Shirts for the burial cost N1,500 & will be available at the memorial service and artiste night."

theseuntexas : Don’t take this as Cyber bully but why will you be selling shirts instead of giving it Out for free to People to show Love 4 her ..its better you dont make the shirts at all instead of profitting from another persons misfortune

yomifabiyi : @theseuntexas the family will of course appreciate if you are generous enough to sponsor the free distribution sir. But with the ones they are doing is in moderation. Putting a price ensures control and ensures they recover funds spent on buying the shirt and printing so resources can be available for the deceased children and aged mother. Many thanks

fattykotti : Sorry my tot though, why do you want to bury her like a xtian when she died a Muslim? Muslims don't do lying in state, I think burial should take place same day corpse arrive and that should be it

yomifabiyi : @fattykotti nothing has suggested she will be buried in a particular religion even if lying in state is included ma. The family has decided they want to see her face before being lowered in any religious means.