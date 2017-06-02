If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Radio & Television | 2 June 2017 19:41 CET

Davido Settles Beef with Kaffy

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Dance queen, Kaffy in the spirit of her wedding anniversary has decided to bury the hatchet as she settles beef with singer Davido.

The duo has not been in good terms since 2016, over allegations from Kaffy about Davido’s attitude to dancers who grace same stage for him during his performance.

Well, the entertainers bumped into each other on the Island and gave each other a big hug which shows that all is now well between them.


