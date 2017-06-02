Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo Confered with Highest Chieftancy Title in Calabar

Acting President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has been conferred with one of the highest traditional titles of the Efik Kingdom, Ada Idaha Ke Efik Eburutu(traditional ruler in Efik kingdom) by Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V on Thursday when he visited the traditional ruler at his palace in Calabar.

The Obong of Calabar called on the Federal Government to fulfill the campaign promises made to the people before the elections.

He also asked all political office holders to unite in building one Nigeria irrespective of political affiliations. Osinbajo called for unity amongst Nigerians as a panacea for national growth and development.