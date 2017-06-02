Actress Judith Audu Steps out with Hubby for ‘Stormy Hearts’

It was a great evening for Nollwyood actress; Judith Audu Foght as through the grace of God, she was able to premiere her much talked about movie, ‘Stormy Hearts,’ which saw lots guests in attendance.

The actress was not left alone to carry the burden as her ever caring hubby, was on ground to give her the needed support.

The movie, which happens to be the second feature film of the producer is promising to be something you have been waiting for, as it is dramatic, thrilling and filled with emotions that will get you at the edge of your seat.

‘Stomy Hearts’ tells the story of how Basi (Eddie Watson), a music producer, quarrels with his protege Kachi (Theresa Edem-Isemin), a talented singer, over her partying ways, she abandons him for Johnson (Kenneth Okolie), a bigger music producer in town. The breakup hits Basi hard. Meanwhile, Ella (Christiana Martin), a prostitute escapes from her abusive pimp to another city to start a new life. She finds an apartment right next to Basi’s flat, where she would hear Basi playing mournfully on the piano each night. Ella and Basi paths cross and after much pleading from Ella they develop a relationship that changes both their lives forever.