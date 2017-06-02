If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrity Picks | 2 June 2017 09:25 CET

Dance Queen, Kaffy Celebrates 5 Years Wedding Anniversary

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nigerian dance queen, Kaffy has no better words of saying appreciating God for her marriage but to say Thank you Lord as helping her build a strong home for five years now and counting.

The dancer who tied the knots in 2012, with her man Papi J, who is a drummer for P-Square, is blessed with two kids as they celebrate the 5th year wedding anniversary.

Since registering her name in the Guinness books of record after dancing for the longest time, Kaffy has been breaking boundaries and smiling to the bank as she got various deals with some companies and she has also been doing well for herself.


Life is like hearing radio programme ,if it lack interesting tune your set to different station
By: kwaku adu tutu, manl

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists