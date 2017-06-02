Dance Queen, Kaffy Celebrates 5 Years Wedding Anniversary

Nigerian dance queen, Kaffy has no better words of saying appreciating God for her marriage but to say Thank you Lord as helping her build a strong home for five years now and counting.

The dancer who tied the knots in 2012, with her man Papi J, who is a drummer for P-Square, is blessed with two kids as they celebrate the 5th year wedding anniversary.

Since registering her name in the Guinness books of record after dancing for the longest time, Kaffy has been breaking boundaries and smiling to the bank as she got various deals with some companies and she has also been doing well for herself.