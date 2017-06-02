Foreigners in Trouble as Nigeria Immigration Raids Telecom Company, ZTE Office

While some Nigerians are being deported each year due to lack of complete document in other countries, the Nigeria Immigration service have began to beam its searchlights on some foreign expatriates in the country.

The latest on the raid list is popular telecom company, ZTE, who have about 60 per cent expatriates with questionable business visas, another 70 per cent of foreign nationals from Asia allegedly employed by firm.

The NIS got an exclusive allegations about the activities going on the company and after repeated warnings by Nigeria Immigration Service for ZTE to desist from employing expatriates without work permit without success, their office was raided at about 10:50am today and arrest were made on more than 30 illegal foreign expatriates.

Information has it that the illegal expatriates were taken away by NIS in 2 (18-seater buses) to their office but later released about 5pm.

Allegations have it that the Ikoyi Lagos- based firm currently has very high concentration of foreign nationals, having displaced about 70 percent of Nigerians on its employment list.