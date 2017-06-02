If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

AMEBO | 2 June 2017 09:21 CET

Actress, Yvonne Jegede Shares ‘Pregnancy’ Photo

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, looks stunning in her latest photos which she shared but aside just seeing the beauty, fans have spotted something else.

The actress to some extent has tried keeping away from some public outings but her recent photo shows that she is few months gone.

Yvonne like some of her colleagues is already going through the nine months journey and expecting her first child in couple of months.

Fans spotted a body feature that looks like baby bump and have been sending congratulatory messages to her.


