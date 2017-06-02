Actress, Yvonne Jegede Shares ‘Pregnancy’ Photo

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, looks stunning in her latest photos which she shared but aside just seeing the beauty, fans have spotted something else.

The actress to some extent has tried keeping away from some public outings but her recent photo shows that she is few months gone.

Yvonne like some of her colleagues is already going through the nine months journey and expecting her first child in couple of months.

Fans spotted a body feature that looks like baby bump and have been sending congratulatory messages to her.