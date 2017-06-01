Families of Late Actors Will Soon Enjoy AGN…Actor, Jude Orhorha Reveals

The Nollywood industry has witnessed lots of sorrows in the past months and years that questions have been arising on what the real problem is that lot of stars are passing away due to one illness to the other but things are being put in place.

Secretary to Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Jude Orhorha, in an exclusive chat with Nollywoodgists.com stated that the guild is working towards salvaging the situation.

Speaking about the welfare of families of deceased actors who are registered under AGN, he explained that the guild is working towards ensuring that either an ailing actor or families are entitled the medical care from the National Health Insurance scheme.

In his words, “Individually, some actors, have been doing that they have been visiting the families of the deceased and all that but for Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) our major task is that whatever financial problems they are going through we will try in our own little way. Like the National Health Insurance scheme, this is a plan in progress that will enable the actor whether alive or dead, the family will continue to enjoy the benefits of the health insurance. AGN is almost there as we are already signing the various forms.”