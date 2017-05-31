General News | 31 May 2017 21:42 CET
Cnn Fires Kathy Griffin From New Year’s Eve Show Over Trump ‘beheading’ Photo
CNN has booted Kathy Griffin from its New Year's Eve coverage for her disturbing photo shoot holding up a faux severed and bloodied head of President Trump.
The network said in a statement Wednesday, “CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program.”
Griffin has co-hosted CNN's “New Year's Eve Live” broadcast with Anderson Cooper since 2007.
NYPOST