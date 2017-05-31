If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

General News | 31 May 2017

Cnn Fires Kathy Griffin From New Year’s Eve Show Over Trump ‘beheading’ Photo

Source: thewillnigeria.com

CNN has booted Kathy Griffin from its New Year's Eve coverage for her disturbing photo shoot holding up a faux severed and bloodied head of President Trump.

The network said in a statement Wednesday, “CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program.”

Griffin has co-hosted CNN's “New Year's Eve Live” broadcast with Anderson Cooper since 2007.

NYPOST


By: Sunday Edet
By: Sunday Edet

