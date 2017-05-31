Seun Egbegbe’s Lover Christens Baby as he Celebrates Birthday in Prison

Controversial movie promoter, Seun Egbegbe, might not be having it rosy as he is currently in the prison over fraud allegations but that has not stopped his loved ones from celebrating him.

If he has not gotten love from anyone then there is that one person that has refused to leave his side and that his Oyenike Yusuf, who happens to be his babymama.

Nike has been one person that has been moving in and out of the prison ensuring that Seun is not starved to death as she cooks all his meals from home to serve him.

What a love. Well, today she has taken time to celebrate the man who has given her hope as Seun turns a year older today which also coincides with the christening of their baby.

In her words, “It's double blessing in our household bless God 4 life has we christen my baby girl, n ma hubby bday God bless dem both (Amen)”