Actor, Ernest Obi, Wife Evi Celebrates 7th Wedding Anniversary

Prolific Nollywood actor and producer, Ernest Obi and wife, Evi, are just happy on how God has brought them far in their marital life.

It has not been an easy journey of love especially coming from different backgrounds but the two love birds have been able to build a strong home filled with understanding and things have been going well for them.

As they celebrate their 7th year wedding anniversary, Evi, who also is an actress, also adds another year to her age just as she celebrates her anniversary with hubby.