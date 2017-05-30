If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Foreign | 30 May 2017 10:39 CET

Paris Uber Driver Returns Actor, Kunle Afolayan Missing Bag

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actor, Kunle Afolayan, is one lucky man as he was fortunate that his missing luggage in an Uber Cab in Paris was found and returned to him.

The actor had earlier made a public call to the Cab service company complaining that he forgot a bag containing vital documents including his international passport and he was told that it will be found.

True to their words, the company was able to retrieve his missing bag and returned immediately to him which he also came out publicly to appreciate their competence in delivery.


