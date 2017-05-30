After Medicals in London, Actress, Mercy Aigbe Steps out in Swimsuit

Pretty Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, is currently not in the country as she travelled to London for medical checkout after the domestic violence incidence between her and her estranged hubby, Lanre Gentry.

The actress after due consultations with the medical experts, she decided to take some time to relax in the country before coming back to her home country.

The past few months have not been easy for the actress as she has been battling the case between her and hubby in court but she has been able to brace up and forge ahead with her life and career after moving out of the home for fear of death.