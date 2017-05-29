Amara Kanu Celebrate Birthday In style As She Lunches her Book

Mother of three and Wife of Nigeria Most decorated Footballer Amara Kanu celebrated her birthday and also lunched her Book Titled Health Living With Amara Kanu.

The book which is all about healthy living and well-being for both the young and old is set to hit Nigeria Vendors from Next Month...

According to Kanu Nwankwo who wished his beloved wife in his social Page also presented a cake to her on her book lunching..

You can pre order here http://amarakanu.com/books/