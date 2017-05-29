Miss Isolo Beauty Pageant set to kick out drug abuse

This year, Miss Isolo Beauty Pageant is set to kick against drug abuse and child molestation in Nigeria as increase in the different methods used for drug abuse by youths in Ni­geria has been on a raise.

Through the project tagged “Operation Kick Out Drug Abuse”, Miss Isolo has added their voice to the campaign in Nigeria through a celebrity drug abuse walk and visitations to different schools to talk about the effect of drug abuse. For the Lagos-based pageant, violence and all sorts of crisis in Nigeria can be put to an end through the elimination of drug abuse.

While speaking to the newsmen in Isolo, the coor­dinator of Miss Isolo Beauty Pageant, Princess Louisi­ana Iwule disclosed that drug abuse among Nige­rian youths is becoming too widespread while she called on stakeholders including the government, parents, teachers, religious and tra­ditional leaders to join force with Miss Isolo in combat­ing the menace.

“Some weeks back, sec­ondary school students went on a rape rampage af­ter their exams in Oshodi- Isolo and this is one of the reasons why we must kick against drug abuse & child molestation in Nigeria”, Princess Louisiana Iwule said.