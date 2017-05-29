Miss Isolo Beauty Pageant set to kick out drug abuse
This year, Miss Isolo Beauty Pageant is set to kick against drug abuse and child molestation in Nigeria as increase in the different methods used for drug abuse by youths in Nigeria has been on a raise.
Through the project tagged “Operation Kick Out Drug Abuse”, Miss Isolo has added their voice to the campaign in Nigeria through a celebrity drug abuse walk and visitations to different schools to talk about the effect of drug abuse. For the Lagos-based pageant, violence and all sorts of crisis in Nigeria can be put to an end through the elimination of drug abuse.
While speaking to the newsmen in Isolo, the coordinator of Miss Isolo Beauty Pageant, Princess Louisiana Iwule disclosed that drug abuse among Nigerian youths is becoming too widespread while she called on stakeholders including the government, parents, teachers, religious and traditional leaders to join force with Miss Isolo in combating the menace.
“Some weeks back, secondary school students went on a rape rampage after their exams in Oshodi- Isolo and this is one of the reasons why we must kick against drug abuse & child molestation in Nigeria”, Princess Louisiana Iwule said.