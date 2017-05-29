Actress, Empress Njamah, Steps into Kitchen to Cook for Children

It was another season of fun less privilege kids in Abuja, as Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, took out time in her usual way to put smiles on their faces.

It’s about 10years now since the actress took upon herself at ensuring that she uses the little resources she has to help others and this she has been doing effortlessly without sourcing for funds from the bank.

She has constantly maintained that she does not go about looking for money or begging as God has bee able to bless her to take care of them with her own funds.

During the just concluded children’s day celebration, the actress wet all out to out smiles on the kids faces as she cooked and shared other relief materials to the kids around.

In her words, “It's being over 10 years and I can't stop giving thanks to how God has blessed me so I can continuously give to the PRIVILEGED(like I always call them). Honestly I really do not know how I am able to raise enough PERSONAL funds to put SMILES not their faces but God has been FAITHFUL.”