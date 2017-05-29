Lord You Are Holy By Tracy Tolota | Produced By Dalor Beats

International gospel music minister, Tracy Tolota comes out with her 2nd single "Lord You Are Holy" off her forthcoming sophomore album HEAVEN'S SOUND; a collection of songs given to her by the Lord in a dream, kicking off what is sure to be another massive chapter in her music ministry.

According to the Praise/Worship Leader: "It is all about Jesus, and it can only be about the beauty of His majesty. This song will definitely bless you and move your heart to worship."

The song was produced by Dalor Beats.

LYRICS

LORD YOU ARE HOLY by TRACY TOLOTA

Lord You are holy, you are God, you are God almighty, all the angels and the elders they bow before you

Lord you are God almighty

Lord You are holy, you are God,you are God almighty, all the angels and the elders they bow before you

Lord you are God almighty 2x

Lord You are mighty Lord you are mighty

You are God, you are God almighty, all the angels and the elders they bow before you

Lord you are God almighty,

Lord you are faithful you are God, you are God almighty all the angels and the elder they bow before you Lord,

You are God almighty (repeat)

All the angels bow to you Lord singing holy are you Lord, you are God almighty

All the angels bow to you Lord singing holy are you Lord the One who was and is to come

Lord you are able you are God, you are God almighty, all the angels and the elders they bow before you LORD,

You are God almighty, lord you are righteous you are God, you are God almighty, all the angels and the elders they bow before you LORD you are God almighty

Chorus:

You are holy Lord

You are holy Lord

You are holy Lord

The sound was heard, the surroundings stood still while the whole earth quaked... On the throne of Jasper sits the controller of the whole universe... There the whole Angels, the four living creatures, the twenty fours elders, the cherubim enjoined with all the host of heaven saying, "Lord You Are Holy!" "Lord You Are Holy!". The pride of His saints and the majesty of the kingdom. Truly, the maker of the whole world is Holy.